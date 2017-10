BRIEF-Agrana Beteiligungs H1 EBIT up 44.5 pct at 130.6 million euros

Oct 12 (Reuters) - AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG

* H1 ‍OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) GREW TO EUR 130.6 MILLION, A SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENT OF 44.5% FROM ONE YEAR EARLIER​

* H1 ‍GROUP‘S REVENUE ROSE SLIGHTLY, BY 3.2% TO EUR 1,362.1 MILLION (H1 PRIOR YEAR: EUR 1,320.3 MILLION)​

* ‍FOR FULL 2017|18 FINANCIAL YEAR, AGRANA EXPECTS GROUP REVENUE TO RISE MODERATELY​

* ‍H1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD 97.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 62.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​

* ‍FOR FULL 2017|18 FINANCIAL YEAR CONTINUES TO PREDICT A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT)​

* ‍TOTAL INVESTMENT IN FY, AT APPROX. EUR 140 MILLION, WILL EXCEED BUDGETED DEPRECIATION OF ABOUT EUR 93 MILLION​