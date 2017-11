Nov 17 (Reuters) - AGRARIUS AG:

* EARNINGS FORECAST MADE IN H1 REPORT CAN NOT BE MET​

* FROM TODAY‘S PERSPECTIVE, FY EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE IN REGION OF AROUND EUR 400 THOUSAND

* FROM TODAY‘S PERSPECTIVE, FY NET RESULT SEEN IN THE ORDER OF ABOUT EUR -400 THOUSAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)