Feb 22 (Reuters) - Agree Realty Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.70

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.71

* OUTLOOK FOR ACQUISITION VOLUME IN 2018 IS BETWEEN $250 AND $300 MILLION OF “HIGH-QUALITY” RETAIL NET LEASE PROPERTIES

* DISPOSITION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS BETWEEN $25 MILLION AND $50 MILLION

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.69 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S