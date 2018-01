Jan 11 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd :

* ‍ON MONDAY, 12 MARCH 2018 BANK WILL PAY CASH DIVIDENDS OF RMB5.50 PER PREFERENCE SHARE​

* BOARD CONSIDERED AND APPROVED FIXED ASSETS INVESTMENT BUDGET OF BANK FOR 2018

* BOARD CONSIDERED AND APPROVED DIVIDEND PAYMENT SCHEME OF 2017-2018 FOR SECOND TRANCHE OF PREFERENCE SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: