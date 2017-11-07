FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrium announces sale of Conda phosphate and North Bend nitric acid operations
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 2:13 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Agrium announces sale of Conda phosphate and North Bend nitric acid operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc-

* Agrium announces sale of Conda phosphate and North Bend nitric acid operations

* Agrium Inc - deal for ‍approximately $100-million​

* Agrium - ‍will sell its Conda, Idaho, phosphate production facility & adjacent phosphate mineral rights for a sale price of approximately $100-million​

* Agrium Inc - Agrium is expected to record a non-cash impairment of $178-million, net of tax associated with sale of Conda​

* Agrium Inc - ‍Agrium will supply 100% of ammonia requirements of Conda phosphate operations​

* Agrium Inc - ‍whereby Agrium will sell its North Bend, Ohio nitric acid facility.​

* Agrium Inc - Agrium will purchase 100% of map product produced, with pricing formulas for both tied to benchmark phosphate fertilizer prices​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
