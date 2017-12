BRIEF-Agrium To Buy Louis Dreyfus' Fertilizer Business In Australia

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc:

* AGRIUM TO ACQUIRE LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY‘S FERTILIZER BUSINESS IN AUSTRALIA

* TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2018

* MACROFERTIL BUSINESS INCLUDES SIX FERTILIZER STORAGE AND DISTRIBUTION ASSETS WITH COATING AND BLENDING CAPABILITIES

* ANNOUNCED BINDING PURCHASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO'S AUSTRALIAN AG-RETAIL BUSINESS AND LOUIS DREYFUS CO FOR ACQUISITION OF MACROFERTIL