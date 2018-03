March 7 (Reuters) - Agrofresh Solutions Inc:

* AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS RESCHEDULES ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

* AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS INC - ‍WILL RESCHEDULE RELEASE OF Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS TO BEFORE MARKET OPENS ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14, 2018​