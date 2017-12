Dec 18 (Reuters) - AGT Food And Ingredients Inc:

* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES TERMINAL SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH FIBRECO EXPORT INC.

* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS-TERM OF SERVICES AGREEMENT IS 20 YEARS, CONTAINS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FOR SHIPPING SELECT AGRICULTURAL COMMODITIES IN FAVOR OF CO