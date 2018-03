March 8 (Reuters) - AGT Food And Ingredients Inc:

* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO OUTSTANDING WARRANTS AND NCIB

* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS - ALSO INTENDS TO MAKE A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID TO PURCHASE AND CANCEL UP TO 1.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES OVER A ONE-YEAR PERIOD

* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC - INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASES THROUGH WORKING CAPITAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: