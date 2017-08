Aug 10 (Reuters) - Applied Genetic Technologies Corp

* AGTC files investigational new drug application for the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa caused by mutations in the RPGR gene

* Applied Genetic Technologies-to initiate study evaluating safety & efficacy of gene therapy for XLRP caused by RPGR gene mutations in U.S. in coming months