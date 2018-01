Jan 30 (Reuters) - Agtech Holdings Ltd:

* NOTED RECENT UNUSUAL MOVEMENTS IN PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME OF SHARES OF COMPANY

* ‍NOTED CERTAIN NEWS ARTICLES REGARDING PRC GOVERNMENT‘S RECENT DIRECTIVE TO CLOSELY REGULATE ADMINISTRATION OF ONLINE GAME INDUSTRY​

* WILL CONTINUOUSLY REVIEW BUSINESSES TO ENSURE THAT THEY FULLY COMPLY WITH ALL GOVERNMENTAL REGULATIONS

* ‍OPERATIONS REMAIN NORMAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: