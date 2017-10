Oct 13 (Reuters) - AH Vest Ltd:

* FY ‍TURNOVER HAS INCREASED TO R165.5 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017​

* AH VEST LTD - ‍FY GROSS PROFIT MARGINS INCREASED TO 34% FROM 32% IN PRIOR YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)