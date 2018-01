BRIEF-Ahlers 2016/17 Earnings After Taxes Come In Below Expectations At EUR 1.9 Million

Jan 25 (Reuters) - AHLERS AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AHLERS AG: AHLERS REPORTS REVENUES AND CASH FLOW ACCORDING TO PLAN IN FY 2016/17. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS AFTER TAXES COME IN BELOW EXPECTATIONS AT EUR 1.9 MILLION DUE TO INCREASED EXPENSES AND LOWER GROSS PROFIT MARGIN.

* ‍STABLE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 PER COMMON SHARE AND EUR 0.20 PER PREFERRED SHARE PROPOSED​

* ‍TOTAL SALES REVENUES IN 2016/17 AMOUNTED TO EUR 235.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 237.8 MILLION)​

* ‍EBITDA 2016/17: EUR 8.3 MILLION, PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 9.2 MILLION​

* ‍ALREADY PROJECTS HIGHER REVENUES AND EARNINGS FOR FISCAL YEAR THAT HAS JUST BEGUN​