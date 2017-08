July 12 (Reuters) - AHLERS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: AHLERS AG: SALES REVENUES UP 4.0 PERCENT IN Q2 2016/17

* NO CHANGE IN FULL-YEAR FORECAST: STABLE REVENUES AND SLIGHTLY HIGHER EARNINGS EXPECTED

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME INCREASED BY 12.5 PERCENT TO EUR 0.9 MILLION (H1 2015/16: EUR 0.8 MILLION)

* ‍GROUP'S REVENUES INCLUDING DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES INCREASED BY 4.0 PERCENT FROM EUR 52.1 MILLION TO EUR 54.2 MILLION IN Q2​