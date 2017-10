Sept 19 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Nv

* Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

* Has repurchased 1.05 million of Ahold Delhaize shares in period from September 11, 2017 up to & including September 15, 2017

* Shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 15.15 per share for a total consideration of EUR 15.9 million

* Repurchases were made as part of EUR 1 billion share buyback program announced on December 7, 2016