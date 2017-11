BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize Q3 net income rises to 362 million euros

Nov 8 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV:

* DELHAIZE AMERICA Q3 PRO FORMA NET SALES EUR 3.78 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.77 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* AHOLD USA Q3 PRO FORMA NET SALES EUR 5.43 BILLION VERSUS EUR 5.58 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* BELGIUM Q3 PRO FORMA NET SALES NOT EUR 1.21 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.21 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET SALES INCREASED BY 7.4% TO €15.1 BILLION (UP 10.9% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)‍​

* Q3 PRO FORMA NET SALES DECREASED BY 1.1% TO €15.1 BILLION (UP 2.1% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)‍​

* EXPECTS CUMULATIVE NET SYNERGIES FOR THE FULL YEAR OF 2017 TO INCREASE FROM €220 MILLION TO €250 MILLION‍​

* Q3 PRO FORMA UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​595 MILLION VERSUS EUR 566 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 IFRS NET INCOME EUR ‍​362 MILLION VERSUS EUR 235 MILLION YEAR AGO(REMOVES COMPARISON TO REUTERS POLL)

* REITERATES GUIDANCE OF €1.6 BILLION FREE CASH FLOW FOR THE FY 2017‍​

* ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO STEP UP TO €1.9 BILLION

* NETHERLANDS Q3 PRO FORMA NET SALES EUR ‍​ 3.28 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.28 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* ANNOUNCED TODAY A NEW 12 MONTH €2 BILLION SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAM STARTING BEGINNING 2018

* EXPECTS CUMULATIVE NET SYNERGIES FOR FY 2017 TO INCREASE FROM €220 MILLION TO €250 MILLION, INCLUDING €22 MILLION FROM 2016

* CENTRAL AND SOUTHEASTERN EUROPE Q3 PRO FORMA NET SALES EUR ‍​1.43 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.42 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* REUTERS POLL Q3: PRO FORMA NET SALES EUR 15.18 BILLION

* FOR 2019 EXPECTS €750 MILLION GROSS SYNERGIES, OF WHICH €250 MILLION TO BE REINVESTED IN CUSTOMER PROPOSITION

* FOR 2017 CONFIRMS EARLIER GUIDANCE OF UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN TO BE AROUND 3.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)