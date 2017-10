Oct 4 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV:

* REACHES AGREEMENT ON FINAL TRANSACTION IN BELGIAN STORE DIVESTMENT PROCESS

* DEAL REPRESENTS FINAL SALE IN MANDATORY STORE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM IN BELGIUM FOLLOWING MERGER OF AHOLD AND DELHAIZE GROUP‍​

* AGREEMENT WITH RETAIL PARTNERS COLRUYT GROUP TO DIVEST ALBERT HEIJN GROENPLAATS LOCATION IN ANTWERP‍​

* LOCATION WILL BE TRANSFERRED IN APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH