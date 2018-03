March 6 (Reuters) - Ahtium Oyj:

* REG-NEGOTIATIONS ON AHTIUM’S BUSINESS PROJECTS AND FINANCING DISCONTINUED - THE COMPANY APPLIES FOR BANKRUPTCY

* ‍DECIDED TO FILE COMPANY INTO BANKRUPTCY.​

* SAYS ‍DID NOT HAVE ENOUGH TIME TO TURN PROJECTS INTO POSITIVE CASH FLOW OR TO REACH AGREEMENT ON ACQUISITION OF NEW BUSINESSES​