Feb 27 (Reuters) - Aia Group Ltd:

* IN FY 28 PER CENT GROWTH IN VONB TO US$3,512 MILLION

* FY ANNUALISED NEW PREMIUMS INCREASED BY 19 PER CENT TO US$6,092 MILLION

* SAYS 17 PER CENT GROWTH IN FINAL DIVIDEND TO 74.38 HONG KONG CENTS PER SHARE

* FY VONB MARGIN UP 4.1 PPS TO 56.8 PER CENT

* FY IFRS OPERATING PROFIT AFTER TAX UP 16 PER CENT TO US$4,647 MILLION