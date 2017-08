July 28 (Reuters) - Aia Group Ltd

* 42 per cent growth in VONB to us$1,753 million for hy

* 37 per cent increase in annualised new premiums (anp) to us$3,196 million for hy

* hy ifrs operating profit after tax (opat) up 16 per cent to us$2,262 million

* Vonb margin up 1.8 pps to 54.2 per cent for hy

* Announces 17 per cent increase in interim dividend to 25.62 hong kong cents per share