BRIEF-AIB CFO says clearly appetite for further state share sales

March 1 (Reuters) - Aib Group Plc:

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS CFO SAYS WELL ON TRACK FOR A STABLE COST INCOME RATIO BELOW 50 PERCENT BEYOND 2019

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS CFO SAYS DIVIDEND GUIDANCE REMAINS THE SAME, ON TRACK TO HIT 50 TO 60 PERCENT PAYOUT

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS CFO SAYS CLEARLY APPETITE AND SUPPORT FOR FURTHER STATE SHARE SALES

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS CFO SAYS SEES OVERALL IRISH MORTGAGE MARKET INCREASING TO 9-10 BILLION EUROS THIS YEAR

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS CEO SAYS SELLING DISTRESSED HOME LOANS NOT PART OF NPL REDUCTION PLAN