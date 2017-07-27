FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-AIB H1 profit falls 25 pct on fewer one-offs, margins rise

July 27 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc

* H1 profit before tax 761 million euros versus 1.017 billion euros euro profit a year ago

* H1 NIM 2.54 percent versus 2.46 in Q1, fully loaded CET1 ratio 16.6 percent versus 16.0 percent end-March

* Total provision writeback of 19 million eur in H1 versus 211 million eur writbeack a year ago

* Net loans 60 billion eur versus 61 billion eur end-Dec, impaired loans decreased by 1.3 billion eur to 7.8 billion

* Irish mortgage lending increased 41 percent y/y to grow market share to 37 percent

* Future dividend proposals will be considered in context of 2017 FY results

* 7 billion of new lending approved with 4.3 billion drawn down, up 15 percent y/y,

* Signs of weakness emerging in the broader UK economy, particularly in the consumer sector

* Do not foresee a material operational impact arising for our uk business as a result of brexit Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

