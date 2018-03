March 1 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :

* AIG NAMES NAOHIRO MOURI AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF AUDITOR, AND DONNA DEMAIO AS GLOBAL CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE

* AIG - MOURI AND DEMAIO PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR OF ASIA PACIFIC INTERNAL AUDIT AND CHIEF AUDITOR AT AIG, RESPECTIVELY