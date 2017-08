June 26 (Reuters) - AILLERON SA:

* SIGNS WITH CITIBANK N.A. DEAL FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS PRODUCT, LIVEBANK, IN 16 COUNTRIES OF APAC AND EMEA REGION

* WORTH OF DEAL WITH CITIBANK EXCEEDS 10% OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)