FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aim Explorations Ltd enters into a letter of intent with DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc for qualifying transaction
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 1:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Aim Explorations Ltd enters into a letter of intent with DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc for qualifying transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Aim Explorations Ltd

* Aim Explorations Ltd enters into a letter of intent with DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc for qualifying transaction

* Aim Explorations Ltd - ‍ upon completion of transaction, combined entity will continue business of DMG as a “technology” issuer​

* Aim Explorations Ltd - ‍ anticipated that board of directors of resulting issuer will consist of up to five directors​

* Aim Explorations-to acquire DMG common shares in exchange for 28.5 million shares of resulting issuer based on price of about $0.30/payment share​

* Aim Explorations Ltd - ‍common shares of Aim will remain halted until transaction is completed and approved by exchange​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.