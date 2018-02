Feb 14 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc:

* AIMIA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.43

* ‍COMPANY BELIEVES THAT IT WILL NOT BE IN A POSITION TO DECLARE OR PAY DIVIDENDS IN 2018.​

* ‍AIMIA IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018 FOR COALITIONS GROSS BILLINGS TO BE AROUND $1.3 BILLION​

* SEES 2018 COALITIONS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN ABOVE 18%‍​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $398.6 MILLION VERSUS $440.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.41, REVENUE VIEW C$661.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: