2 months ago
BRIEF-Aimia suspends payment of all dividends on both outstanding shares​
June 14, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aimia suspends payment of all dividends on both outstanding shares​

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc:

* Aimia provides update on dividends

* Aimia Inc ‍board of directors has suspended payment of all dividends on both its outstanding common shares​

* Aimia Inc - ‍board of directors has also suspended payment of dividends on its series 1, series 2 and series 3 cumulative rate reset preferred shares​

* Aimia Inc - ‍has been in active discussions with various parties with a view to securing new long-term commercial and strategic relationships post-2020​

* Aimia Inc - ‍also making progress on its plan to remove a further $70 million of costs from company through its business review​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

