BRIEF-Aimmune Extends Supply Agreement With Golden Peanut And Tree Nuts For Experimental Allergy Treatment

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS BROADENS AND EXTENDS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH GOLDEN PEANUT AND TREE NUTS FOR AR101 FOR PEANUT ALLERGY

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍NEWLY EXPANDED GLOBAL AGREEMENT SECURES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2033​

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC - AR101 IS CURRENTLY IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS, WITH PIVOTAL TOPLINE DATA EXPECTED IN FEBRUARY

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍AS PART OF AGREEMENT, AIMMUNE HAS GRANTED ADM A 300,000-SHARE EQUITY STAKE IN AIMMUNE​

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - ‍ AGREEMENT GIVES CO EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ADDITIONAL GOLDEN PRODUCTS THAT COULD BE DEVELOPED INTO PEANUT ORAL IMMUNOTHERAPIES​