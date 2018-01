BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics Announces 2018 Outlook, Including Upcoming Data From Pivotal Phase 3 Palisade Trial Of AR101 For Peanut Allergy

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - PALISADE COMPLETED IN 2017; TOPLINE RESULTS ANTICIPATED IN FEBRUARY

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC - AR101 BLA SUBMISSION EXPECTED AT END OF 2018

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES 2018 OUTLOOK, INCLUDING UPCOMING DATA FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 PALISADE TRIAL OF AR101 FOR PEANUT ALLERGY

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - ARTEMIS TRIAL IS ON TRACK TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN Q1 OF 2018, EXPECTS DATA FROM ARTEMIS IN EARLY 2019

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC - ENDED 2017 WITH ABOUT $182 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC- 2018 PLANS INCLUDE INITIATION OF ARC005 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AR101 FOR PEANUT ALLERGY IN YOUNG CHILDREN AGES 6-48 MONTHS

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - 2018 PLANS ALSO INCLUDE INITIATION, WITH REGENERON AND SANOFI, OF PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AR101 AND ADJUNCTIVE DUPILUMAB

* AIMMUNE - ALSO EXPECTS TO FILE IND APPLICATION FOR EGG ALLERGY PROGRAM IN 2018, CONTINUE WORK TOWARD FILING IND FOR WALNUT ALLERGY IN 2019