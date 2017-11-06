FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics says ‍CEO Stephen Dilly plans to retire by end of 2018​
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 6, 2017 / 1:47 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics says ‍CEO Stephen Dilly plans to retire by end of 2018​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results and planned retirement of CEO by the end of 2018

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍CEO Stephen Dilly plans to retire by end of 2018​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍Aimmune will initiate a search for a successor CEO​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍Dilly will continue as Aimmune’s CEO until his replacement joins company and will be available through a transition period​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc qtrly ‍on a per share basis, net loss for quarter was $0.63​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects last double-blind, placebo-controlled food challenge in phase 3 palisade trial of ar101 will be conducted in Dec. 2017​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $212.0 million at Sept 30, 2017, compared to $282.5 million at december 31, 2016​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍top-line data from phase 3 palisade trial of ar101 will be available in q1 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.