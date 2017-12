Dec 8 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* AIR CANADA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF ENHANCED EQUIPMENT TRUST CERTIFICATES

* AIR CANADA - THREE TRANCHES OF CERTIFICATES HAVE A COMBINED AGGREGATE FACE AMOUNT OF U.S. $719.2 MILLION AND A WEIGHTED AVERAGE INTEREST RATE OF 3.422%

* AIR CANADA - ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A PRIVATE OFFERING OF THREE TRANCHES OF ENHANCED EQUIPMENT TRUST CERTIFICATES