Feb 26 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* AIR CANADA ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF A CANADIAN DOLLAR PRIVATE OFFERING OF ENHANCED EQUIPMENT TRUST CERTIFICATES

* AIR CANADA - ‍TWO TRANCHES OF RATED CERTIFICATES, HAVE COMBINED AGGREGATE FACE AMOUNT OF ABOUT $301 MILLION, WEIGHTED AVERAGE INTEREST RATE OF 3.76%​