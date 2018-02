BRIEF-Air Canada Q4 Earnings Per Share C$0.02

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* REPORTS 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.22

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.02

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES C$ 3,820 MILLION VERSUS C$ 3,425 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER RPM (“YIELD”) 17.1 CENTS VERSUS 16.9 CENTS

* AIR CANADA EXPECTS POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW IN THE RANGE OF $250 TO $500 MILLION IN 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.14, REVENUE VIEW C$3.75 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM (“PRASM”) 13.7 CENTS VERSUS 13.5 CENTS

* FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, EXPECTS ADJUSTED CASM TO INCREASE 2.0 TO 3.0 PER CENT WHEN COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* QTRLY ADJUSTED CASM 11.3 CENTS VERSUS 11.4 CENTS

* FOR FY 2018, EXPECTS ADJUSTED CASM TO RANGE BETWEEN A DECREASE OF 0.5 PER CENT TO INCREASE OF 1.5 PER CENT COMPARED TO FULL YEAR 2017

* A TAX EXPENSE OF $16 MILLION AFFECTED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 ADJUSTED NET INCOME RESULTS

* FOR FY 2018, EXPECTS AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE EXPENSE TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY $140 MILLION FROM THE FULL YEAR 2017