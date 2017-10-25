BRIEF-Air Canada reports record third quarter 2017 results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Air Canada

* Air Canada reports record third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$3.43

* Q3 earnings per share c$6.44

* Air Canada qtrly adjusted CASM 9.2‍​ cents versus 9.4 cents

* Air Canada - Q3 operating revenue C$‍​4,880 million versus C$4,451 million

* Air Canada - qtrly passenger revenue per RPM 16.6 cents versus 16.6 cents

* Q3 earnings per share view C$3.28, revenue view C$4.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Air Canada - ‍for Q4 of 2017, Air Canada expects adjusted casm to decrease 0.5 to 1.5 per cent when compared to Q4 of 2016​

* Air Canada - qtrly passenger revenue per ASM 14.2 cents versus 14.2 cents

* Air Canada - ‍now expects 2017 aircraft maintenance expense to increase by approximately $70 million from full year 2016​

* Air Canada - ‍continues to expect positive free cash flow in range of $600 million to $900 million in 2017​

* Air Canada - ‍continues to expect to achieve an annual ebitdar margin of 17 to 19 per cent in 2017​

* Air Canada - ‍taking into account co’s new methodology for calculating ROIC, co now expects annual ROIC of 13.5 to 14.5 per cent in 2017​

* Air Canada - reiterating guidance‍​ for EBITDAR margin, ROIC, free cash flow for 2018 – 2020