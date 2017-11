Nov 29 (Reuters) - Jet Airways:

* AIR FRANCE-KLM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH INDIA‘S JET AIRWAYS

* JET AIRWAYS EXEC SAYS CO HAS A GREAT RELATIONSHIP WITH ETIHAD AND WILL CONTINUE WITH THAT

* JET AIRWAYS EXEC SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AIR FRANCE WILL HELP CO IMPROVE COST STRUCTURE Source text: bit.ly/2k8yOD8 Further company coverage: