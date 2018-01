BRIEF-Air Products Signs Agreement To Build, Own And Operate Syngas Supply Facility For Bharat Petroleum In India

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* AIR PRODUCTS - SYNGAS UNIT TO EMPLOY CO'S CRYOGENIC GAS SEPARATION TECHNOLOGIES TO PRODUCE HYDROGEN/CARBON MONOXIDE SYNGAS WHICH WILL FEED NEW PDPP​