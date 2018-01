Jan 9 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC - FINANCIAL TERMS ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

* AIR PRODUCTS TO ACQUIRE SHELL‘S COAL GASIFICATION TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS AND PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR LIQUIDS (RESIDUE) GASIFICATION

* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS - COMPANIES HAVE FORMED STRATEGIC ALLIANCE IN LIQUIDS GASIFICATION TO PROVIDE A RANGE OF SOLUTIONS TO MARKET