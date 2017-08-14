FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air T ‍on August 10, 2017 foreclosed on all personal property and rights to undertakings of Delphax Canada
August 14, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Air T ‍on August 10, 2017 foreclosed on all personal property and rights to undertakings of Delphax Canada

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Air T Inc:

* Air T Inc - ‍on August 10, 2017, company foreclosed on all personal property and rights to undertakings of Delphax Canada

* Air T Inc - ‍on August 8, 2017, ontario court issued an order adjudging Delphax Canada to be bankrupt​

* Air T Inc - ‍recipients of foreclosure notice did not object to foreclosure or redeem​

* Air T - foreclosure completed on Aug 10, co accepted personal property,rights to undertakings of Delphax Canada Source text: (bit.ly/2hZSDeb) Further company coverage:

