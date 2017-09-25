BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group proposes offering of $200 mln of convertible senior notes

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc
* Air Transport Services Group Inc Announces proposed offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - notes will bear interest semi-annually and will mature on October 15, 2024
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to pay cost of convertible note hedge transactions
* Air Transport Services - intends to use remaining net proceeds from offering to repay portion of outstanding borrowings under $545 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)