BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group proposes offering of $200 mln of convertible senior notes
September 25, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group proposes offering of $200 mln of convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc

* Air Transport Services Group Inc Announces proposed offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes

* Air Transport Services Group Inc - notes will bear interest semi-annually and will mature on October 15, 2024

* Air Transport Services Group Inc - ‍intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to pay cost of convertible note hedge transactions​

* Air Transport Services - intends to use remaining net proceeds from offering to repay portion of outstanding borrowings under $545 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

