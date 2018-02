Feb 2 (Reuters) - Air T Inc:

* AIR T INC - ON JAN 31, 2018, SUBSIDIARIES OF CO EXECUTED A LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK -SEC FILING

* AIR T INC - ‍LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS BY UNITS IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT EQUAL TO $9.9 MILLION WITH MATURITY DATE OF JAN 26, 2021​ Source text : ( bit.ly/2s2FNB4 ) Further company coverage: