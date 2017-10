Sept 15 (Reuters) -

* Air Worldwide estimates combined industry insured losses for Hurricane Irma for the U.S. and the Caribbean will range from $32 billion to $50 billion

* Air Worldwide estimates industry insured losses for the U.S. alone will range from $25 billion to $35 billion

* For the Caribbean, Air Worldwide estimates that industry insured losses will range from $7 billion to $15 billion