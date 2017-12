Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* AIRBNB SAYS SINGAPORE‘S FRAMEWORK ON HOME-SHARING IS UNTENABLE, INCOMPATIBLE WITH ITS VISION TO STAY AHEAD IN AGE OF DISRUPTION, INNOVATION

* AIRBNB SAYS DISAPPOINTING THAT DISCUSSION NOT MOVED FORWARD NEARLY 3 YRS SINCE SINGAPORE‘S FIRST PUBLIC CONSULTATION (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)