BRIEF-Airbnb to broaden customer support operations within China
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2017 / 2:20 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Airbnb to broaden customer support operations within China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc-

* Airbnb - announcing three new commitments to build upon momentum in China

* Airbnb says over the next 12 months, co to broaden customer support operations within China, hiring 150 staffers

* Airbnb - in 2018, Airbnb will open operations in key Chinese cities and regions including Shanghai, Sichuan and Guangdong

* Airbnb - further investing in customer service coverage across the social platforms "most important" in China, like WeChat and Weibo Source: (bit.ly/2hlEd8A)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
