Nov 27 (Reuters) - Airboss Of America Corp:

* AIRBOSS ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO RENEW NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP - ‍PURSUANT TO RENEWED BID, COMPANY MAY RE-PURCHASE UP TO 1.4 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES​

* AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP - ‍INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES UNDER THE BID OUT OF AVAILABLE CASH​