Nov 8 (Reuters) - Airboss Of America Corp

* Airboss announces 3rd quarter 2017 results and dividend

* Airboss of America Corp - qtrly ‍ net income per share diluted $0.12​

* Airboss of America Corp - qtrly ‍net sales $71.8 million versus $66.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $71.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S