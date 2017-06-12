FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Aircastle names Michael Inglese as CEO
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
June 12, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aircastle names Michael Inglese as CEO

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Aircastle Ltd:

* Aircastle announces senior management transition and changes to board of directors

* Aircastle Ltd- Michael Inglese has been named chief executive officer and was appointed to board of directors.

* Aircastle Ltd- Ron Wainshal will step aside to focus on his health and recovery

* Aircastle Ltd- board also promoted Aaron Dahlke to chief financial officer and interim chief accounting officer of company

* Aircastle Ltd- these management changes are effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

