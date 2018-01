Jan 22 (Reuters) - Airfox:

* FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY AIRFOX SAYS ANNOUNCED EXPANSION OF ITS TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP WITH PARETEUM CORPORATION

* AIRFOX SAYS WILL NOW PROVIDE COS IN PARETEUM‘S CLOUD COMMUNICATION PLATFORM WITH ACCESS TO ITS AIRTOKEN MOBILE PAYMENTS AND MICROLOAN TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: