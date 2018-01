Jan 16 (Reuters) - Airmedia Group Inc:

* AIRMEDIA GROUP - INITIATING STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION FROM A AIRPORT ADVERTISING CO TO AVIATION & RAILWAY, LONG-HAUL BUS INTERNET SERVICES CO

* AIRMEDIA GROUP INC - CO TO FOCUS ON PROVIDING A SERVICE EXPERIENCE AND INTERNET SERVICES FOR PASSENGERS OF AIRLINES AND RAILWAYS, LONG-HAUL BUS