Jan 24 (Reuters) - Airmedia Group Inc:

* AIRMEDIA ENTERS FRAMEWORK COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES MEDIA CO., LTD. TO PROMOTE AIRLINES WI-FI SERVICE

* AIRMEDIA - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, AIRMEDIA TIANYI TO HAVE EXCLUSIVE COOPERATION RIGHTS WITH CEA OVER ITS AERO ENTERTAINMENT RESOURCES & INFORMATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: