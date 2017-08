Aug 7 (Reuters) - Airxpanders Inc

* Airxpanders Inc says‍ on August 4, co and Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC filing

* Airxpanders Inc - ‍pursuant to terms and conditions of agreement, company borrowed $15.0 million under a term loan which matures in August 2022​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vx6E8M) Further company coverage: